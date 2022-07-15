Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

