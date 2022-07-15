Evercore ISI Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

WERN stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

