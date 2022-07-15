Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.30 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $53.65 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

