ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,946.91

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $69,946.91 and $6,331.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

