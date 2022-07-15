Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 18,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 277,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,876 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 672,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 582,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 376,656 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

