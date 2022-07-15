Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $94.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.