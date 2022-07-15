Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Citigroup

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,918 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.60.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

