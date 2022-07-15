Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.39

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as low as C$7.02. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 84,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$628.73 million and a P/E ratio of 117.00.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$305.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

