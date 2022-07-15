Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $60,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.75. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

