Family CFO Inc Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,916,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 191,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.74. The company had a trading volume of 735,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.