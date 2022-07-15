Family CFO Inc Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.29. 337,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,767. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

