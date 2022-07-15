Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

