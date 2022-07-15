Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up to $31.51

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $32.88. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 9,633 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,144 shares of company stock worth $1,853,379 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

