FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,326 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 541,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

