FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,011 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 40,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

