FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,368 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

