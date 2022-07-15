FCF Advisors LLC Buys 602 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.