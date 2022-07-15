FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 254,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

