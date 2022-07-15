FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

