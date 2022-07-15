FCF Advisors LLC Invests $861,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 7,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.79.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,265.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,310.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,449.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

