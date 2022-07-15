FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

