FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.