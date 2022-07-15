FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

