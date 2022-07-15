FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 196.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

