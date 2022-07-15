FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

