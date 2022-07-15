FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

