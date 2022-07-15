FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.