FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $193.01.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

