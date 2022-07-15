FCF Advisors LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 544.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.97.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

