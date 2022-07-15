Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.44. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,697,282 shares trading hands.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.