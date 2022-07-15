Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 37,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 874,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
