Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 37,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 874,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

