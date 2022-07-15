Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Buys £99,547.52 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of FEVR stock traded down GBX 317.79 ($3.78) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 881.21 ($10.48). 5,576,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,440.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,827.24. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($36.39) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,030 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.08).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.