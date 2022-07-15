FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.97% of FFBW worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Price Performance

Shares of FFBW stock remained flat at $12.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. FFBW has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

