Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FBND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,666. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

