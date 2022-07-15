Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Stories
