Financial Analysis: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) versus Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadscale Acquisition and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entergy 1 3 4 0 2.38

Entergy has a consensus target price of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Entergy $11.74 billion 1.90 $1.12 billion $5.24 20.94

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Entergy 8.99% 10.44% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. Its power plants have approximately 26,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 6,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.