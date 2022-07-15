Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 920.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. 2,649,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.97.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

