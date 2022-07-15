Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hillenbrand worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

