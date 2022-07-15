Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

