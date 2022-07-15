Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 27,527 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $127.87. 215,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

