Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.82 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

