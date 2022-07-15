Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

