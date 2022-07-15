Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 656,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.