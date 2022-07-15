Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $38.89 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

