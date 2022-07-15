Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

