Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,523 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

