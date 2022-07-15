Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,457,000.

VBR stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

