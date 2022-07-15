Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

ETR stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

