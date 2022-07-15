Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Shares Down 0.3%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. 23,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 212,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $9,561,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,706,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,935,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 742.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 428,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 377,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

