FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 4.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 2,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 188,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Articles

